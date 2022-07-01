PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has wasted no time after completing his team for this upcoming season, as the Racers picked up a commitment from class of 2023 forward John McCrear.
McCrear, who will be a senior at Woodford County High School in Kentucky next season, is the first commit in the class of 2023 for Murray State.
Last season, McCrear averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. However, the 6'9 forward has really turned heads this summer playing in tournaments around the region.
He committed to Murray State over Youngstown State, Marshall, Akron, Jacksonville State, and Morehead State.
DePaul, Arizona State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Louisville, and NC State had all reached out in recent weeks.
McCrear is the nephew of Kentucky football assistant coach Vince Marrow.