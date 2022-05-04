PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers picked up yet another commitment on Wednesday, this time coming from former Stetson guard Robin Perry.
Perry played three seasons for the Hatters where he was the leading scorer in each of those years.
This past season, he saw playing time in just 14 games before being out for the season with an injury. Prior to that injury, Perry was averaging 15.9 points per game.
In his time at Stetson, the 6'4 guard averaged 15 points per game and scored 1,108 points during that time. He also shot over 41% from the floor. During his freshman year, he was named ASun freshman of the year.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
With his addition, Murray State's roster under head coach Steve Prohm is now up to 8 scholarship players, with five more available to use.