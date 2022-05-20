PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers continued to build its 2023-24 roster on Friday afternoon with the addition of 6'8 forward Sam Murray.
Murray announced his commitment along side his family, and will be a huge addition to the Racers freshman class in Steve Prohm's first year back with Murray State.
In limited playing time last season due to injury, Murray averaged 20 points and just under 10 rebounds a game for Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, MS.
Murray is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247sports.com and listed as the second best prospect available in the state of Mississippi.
Murray will be one of five freshman on next years roster for Murray State.
With his addition, Murray State is now left with just one scholarship to fill for the 2023-24 season.