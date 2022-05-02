PADUCAH, KY -- Queens University transfer Jamari Smith announced on Monday afternoon his commitment to Murray State next season.
"I decided to commit to Murray because of how close the community was to basketball and coach Prohm wanting me to be involved in a winning culture," Smith told WPSD. "And being a piece of a culture like the one at Murray state is all I wanted."
The 6'8 forward averaged 17.6 points, and 7.1 rebounds per game last season for the Royals. Smith was named a NCAA Division-II All-American for his play, and was also named conference player of the year in the South Atlantic Conference.
During the 2021-22 season, Smith was able to finish with 10 double-doubles. He also showed his ability to stretch the floor with 44 made three pointers, shooting 40-percent on the season.
Smith will have two years of eligibility remaining.
With Smith's commitment, Murray State now has 7 available scholarships for next season.