MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers overcame a 15-point halftime deficit Tuesday to nip the Chicago State Cougars 66-65 at the wire at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The win for the Racers (6-4) extends their home winning streak to 19, while also setting the 25-year arena record of the largest halftime deficit overcome to win.
JaCobi Wood scored 20 of his 24 points in a frantic second half that saw the Racers outscore the Cougars 39-23. DJ Burns provided 18 points on 11 offensive rebounds (14 for the game).
Making a record comeback at home certainly wasn’t what the Racers had in mind, but there they were, down 30-8 after 11 minutes of play.
With 2:36 left in the half, Rob Perry scored to cut the CSU lead to 11, but the Racers went into the intermission trailing 42-17, setting up the second half drama.
With 4:31 remaining, the Racers cut it to 57-56 on a rebound of a missed free throw and score from Burns. CSU went in front by six points with 3:23 left, but the Racers still trailed by four points with 46 seconds left. The winning 5-0 MSU run included a 3-point play by Wood with 36 seconds left, a missed free throw by CSU and a layup with 18 seconds left by Perry. The Racers held CSU to a contested 3-point try for the win at the buzzer.
The Racers host the Austin Peay Governors Friday in a 7 p.m. tip in the Popeyes Battle of the Border.