The Murray State Racers ran past the Bradley Braves Wednesday night 67-58 to push their mark in the Missouri Valley Conference to 4-1.
The Racers (9-6) have won back-to-back games and improved to 5-1 this season at their home court in the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
DJ Burns scored 16 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Brian Moore, Jr., produced his best game as a Racer with 10 points off the bench. Jacobi Wood and Rob Perry each added 10 points as the Racers enjoyed a victory in which eight players scratched the scoring column.
In a season of firsts, the Racers now prepare for their first trip to the Hawkeye State to take on Drake (Jan. 7) and Northern Iowa (Jan. 10).
In the first half, the Racers trailed by eight points (20-12) at the 10:58 mark, but a 17-3 run over the next 6:29 allowed the Racers to get back into the game. Sam Murray’s hook shot and Perry’s three-point play gave the Racers their biggest lead of the day at 34-25 with 1:52 remaining. Bradley scored once more to cut the Racers’ lead to 34-27 at the halftime intermission.
In the second half, the Racers hit the Braves with a 13-1 run to grab their largest lead of the game with 5:06 remaining 59-46 when Moore scored six-straight points. Bradley made a run and cut the SU lead to five points with 48 seconds remaining, but the Racers held by making four-straight free throws.