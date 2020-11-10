While a strong non-conference schedule can certainly impact a team's postseason chances, a lot of times those big non-conference games are as just as much for a team's fans. Fans of mid-major programs love to see their team go up against the big boys.
Murray State was supposed to play at Memphis and at Auburn this season, but when you add a pandemic to the equation, the best laid plans go up in smoke.
Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon has said trying to put together a non-conference schedule this year was going to almost be a race against the clock with everybody in the country scrambling to fill their five non-conference dates.
At first glance, home games against Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan, and Prairie View A&M may appear underwhelming. Tuesday, as part of Ohio Valley Conference Media Day, McMahon said the non-conference portion of his schedule certainly didn't shake out as he had planned.
"We were supposed to be inducting Cameron Payne and Coach Billy Kennedy into the Hall of Fame and hosting a really good Chattanooga team in front of 5000 people at the CFSB Center," McMahon said. "Next week, we're supposed to be playing a doubleheader at the FedEx Forum. 12:00pm against the University of Memphis, then sticking around to watch Ja Morant and the Grizzlies play at 7:00pm. Those things didn't work out, so we're going to make the best of it."
The Racers will open their season two weeks from Wednesday against Brescia.