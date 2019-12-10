While Murray State may be off to a 5-4 start this season, the Racers are excelling when it comes to rebounds. After holding a 41-27 edge on the glass Saturday against Middle Tennessee, the Racers are now grabbing 8.2 more rebounds per game than their opponents.
That rebounding margin is in the Top 25 in the country this season, and is better than any Racer team in the last 25 years, which is as far back as Murray State team rebounding records go. Those numbers are ultimately not surprising to Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon.
"I think we talked about it before the season, it needed to be an area of strength for us," McMahon said. "I was really pleased with our defensive rebounding Tuesday. Missouri State came into the game, against one of the top schedules in the country themselves, they were 8th in the country in offensive rebounding. We limited them to six offensive rebounds. I was really pleased with that. For the most part, we've been good on the offensive glass, but we weren't good on the offensive glass in Florida. Our numbers went down. I think you saw our numbers pick back up on Tuesday. I think it needs to continue to be an emphasis for us. We have great size in our frontcourt. It's got to be a strength of our team."
The Racers are off this week for finals, but will return to the court next Monday when they host Kennesaw State.