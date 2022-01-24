PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time this season the Murray State Racers are receiving votes in weekly college basketball top-25 rankings.
The Racers received 10 votes in this weeks Associated Press top-25 rankings, and 5 votes in the coaches poll.
Murray State moved to 17-2 (7-0) on Saturday night following their 74-66 win over UT Martin. Its the second best start to a season in school history, following 2011-2012 when the Racers began the season 23-0.
The Racers will host Tennessee Tech on Monday night at 7:00pm.