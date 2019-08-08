The Murray State men's basketball team will play 16 homes as part of their 2019-20 schedule. The Racers will open the season November 9th against Southern University. Murray State is 29-3 at the CFSB Center in the last two seasons.

The Racers will be tested on the road with games at Tennessee, Evansville, Missouri State, and a mid-season tournament in Florida.

“We are really looking forward to participating in the Gulf Coast Showcase over Thanksgiving week," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said Thursday in a statement. "The tournament field is loaded with outstanding programs and we will get three great neutral court games in Florida. We feel this challenging non-conference schedule will prepare us well for OVC play.”

Here is Murray State's schedule for the upcoming season:

11/4 vs. Martin Methodist (Exhibition)

11/9 vs. Southern

11/12 at Tennessee

11/16 vs. Brescia

11/19 vs. Southern Illinois

11/25-27 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida

12/3 at Missouri State

12/7 vs. Middle Tennessee

12/16 vs. Kennesaw State

12/21 at Evansville

12/28 vs. Cumberland

1/2 vs. UT Martin

1/4 vs. SE Missouri State

1/9 at Jacksonville State

1/11 at Tennessee Tech

1/16 at UT Martin

1/18 at SE Missouri State

1/23 vs. Belmont

1/25 vs. Tennessee State

1/30 vs. Eastern Illinois

2/1 vs. SIUE

2/6 at Belmont

2/8 at Tennessee State

2/13 at Austin Peay

2/15 vs. Morehead State

2/20 at Eastern Illinois

2/22 at SIUE

2/27 vs. Eastern Kentucky

2/29 vs. Austin Peay

3/4-7 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville