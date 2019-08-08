The Murray State men's basketball team will play 16 homes as part of their 2019-20 schedule. The Racers will open the season November 9th against Southern University. Murray State is 29-3 at the CFSB Center in the last two seasons.
The Racers will be tested on the road with games at Tennessee, Evansville, Missouri State, and a mid-season tournament in Florida.
“We are really looking forward to participating in the Gulf Coast Showcase over Thanksgiving week," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said Thursday in a statement. "The tournament field is loaded with outstanding programs and we will get three great neutral court games in Florida. We feel this challenging non-conference schedule will prepare us well for OVC play.”
Here is Murray State's schedule for the upcoming season:
11/4 vs. Martin Methodist (Exhibition)
11/9 vs. Southern
11/12 at Tennessee
11/16 vs. Brescia
11/19 vs. Southern Illinois
11/25-27 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida
12/3 at Missouri State
12/7 vs. Middle Tennessee
12/16 vs. Kennesaw State
12/21 at Evansville
12/28 vs. Cumberland
1/2 vs. UT Martin
1/4 vs. SE Missouri State
1/9 at Jacksonville State
1/11 at Tennessee Tech
1/16 at UT Martin
1/18 at SE Missouri State
1/23 vs. Belmont
1/25 vs. Tennessee State
1/30 vs. Eastern Illinois
2/1 vs. SIUE
2/6 at Belmont
2/8 at Tennessee State
2/13 at Austin Peay
2/15 vs. Morehead State
2/20 at Eastern Illinois
2/22 at SIUE
2/27 vs. Eastern Kentucky
2/29 vs. Austin Peay
3/4-7 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville