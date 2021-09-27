PADUCAH, KY -- After what seemed like a longer than usual wait, the Murray State men's basketball team released their 2021-2022 basketball schedule on Monday afternoon.
The schedule release comes one day before the Racers hold their first official practice of the season.
This years schedule consists of an exhibition game, 12 non-conference games, a regular season tournament, and 20 games in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Murray State will host Brescia in an exhibition game on November 1st, then open the season on November 9th at home against Cumberland.
The Racers will hit the road for non-conference games against Illinois State (Nov. 16), Memphis (Dec. 10 or 11), and Auburn (Dec. 22).
They will also travel to Naples, Florida on November 22nd to participated in an eight team tournament that will see them play three games in a three day period.
Murray State will begin conference play on December 30th at home against Southeast Missouri.
This years Ohio Valley Conference tournament will take place on March 2nd in Evansville, Indiana.
For a complete list of games for the 2021-2022 season, click here.