MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers officially released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming college basketball season on Wednesday afternoon.
The schedule consisted of 11 non-conference games with six of those games coming at the CFSB Center.
Murray State begins things on November 1st with their first game in over 25 years at Racer Arena when they host Brescia. The season opener comes later on November 6th against Midway.
Two home games follow with matchups with Tennessee Tech and then Western Kentucky.
The Racers will then head to play in the Fort Myers Tip-off Tournament with games against UNC Wilmington and Appalachian State.
Their first true road game comes on December 9th at Austin Peay. They then travel to Starkville, MS on December 13th for a meeting with SEC foe Mississippi State. Following that trip, Murray State will host Southeast Louisiana and travel to Little Rock.
The biggest non-conference home games comes on December 22nd when SMU visits in the first of two games in a home-and-home series that continues into next season.
Middle Tennessee will be the final opponent on the schedule as they come to Murray on December 30th to close out the year.
