PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Belmont have had countless battles during their nine years in the Ohio Valley Conference together.
It's become the biggest rivalry for the Racers in the last decade, with Belmont leading the all-time series 12-11. Tomorrow night, they'll renew their rivalry once again.
However, this year, it will come as joint members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Belmont has gotten off to a scorching start in the valley this season.
They're 6-2 in league play, and tied for first in the conference this year. The bruins are riding a four-game win streak.
Head coach Steve Prohm knows it won't be easy against one of the best shooting teams in the country.
"Obviously, a team that shoots the basketball at an extremely high level, and we've got to go down there and play our most consistent and connected game, and really defend the three-point line well. We've really got to try and dominate them with toughness plays and athleticism and activity around the basket and on the perimeter for four minutes at a time. It's a great challenge. They're playing really well right now, and they're at the top of the league. So, it's a big stretch for us."
The Racers and Bruins will square off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Nashville.