MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers had no problem in their second home game of the season, as they rolled over Brescia 114-48 on Saturday night.
The 66 point win, was just two points shy of breaking the school's record for largest margin of victory.
Freshman Chico Carter Jr. had his best game as a Racer, finishing with 20 points and nine assists. While senior Anthony Smith recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The Racers will now turn their attention to Southern Illinois, as the Salukis will travel to Murray on Tuesday night.