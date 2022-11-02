MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers got their 2022-23 season going with an 102-57 exhibition victory Wednesday over the Brescia Bearcats at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The tune up sends MSU into their 98th season of collegiate basketball and on the road for the season opener (Nov. 7) against the Saint Louis Billikens.
The Racers put six players in double-figures with 19 points from Rob Perry, while Quincy Anderson added 17. Kenny White, Jr., added 14, with 11 coming from Jamari Smith and Brian Moore, Jr., and 10 from JaCobi Wood, who also led the team with seven assists.
In the first half, the Racers held the Bearcats to nearly seven minutes without a field, while Quincy Anderson keyed a 7-0 run for a 23-15 lead at 8:25. Anderson hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws for the Racers to get their largest of the early going at eight points. Rob Perry was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line at 3:48 when his long shot put the Racers in front 37-27. Sam Murray hit Anderson for an easy two and the Racers led 41-29 at 2:05. MSU ended the half on a 13-6 run in the final five minutes for a 43-31 lead at the intermission.
The Racers kept the good play going by starting the second half on a 7-0 for a 52-35 in the first four minutes. The lead went to 20 with 15:35 left in the game as the Racers clamped down on the Bearcats and won the second half 59-26.
The Racers open the season Monday (Nov. 7) against the Saint Louis Billikens. Tip time at Chaifetz Arena is 7 p.m. in St. Louis, Missouri.