The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter by outscoring the Beacons, 21-5, in the period. Murray State did not allow a field goal from 1:08 remaining in the third quarter to 1:37 remaining in the fourth. Part of the scoreless stretch, included a 16-0 run by Murray State that lasted over six minutes.
- For the fifth time this season, the Racers shot 50-percent or better from the floor, by going 26-for-52 in the game. Murray State was also 7-for-16 from 3-point range in the game for 43.8-percent, while also going 8-for-10 at the free throw line.
- Murray State outrebounded their opponent for the eighth time this season, out working the Beacons on the boards, 36-28. The Racers are now 7-1 in games in which they outrebound their opponents.
- For the sixth time this season and for the fourth consecutive game, Murray State's opponents led for under one minute of the contest. The Beacons led for just 22 seconds of Sunday's game, with the Racers leading for over 37 minutes. Of the six games in which Murray State's opponent led for less than 60 seconds, only Kentucky and Valpo did not allow the Racers to lead wire-to-wire.
- Bria Sanders-Woods tied her career-high of 19-points in the game by going 7-for-8 from the floor, 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 2-for-3 from the free throw line.
- Katelyn Young posted her fourth double-double of the year in the game by pulling down 16 points to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Hannah McKay was oh-so close to her own double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
- With the win, Murray State is now 3-3 in games played on New Year's Day. After back-to-back New Year's Day losses in 1993 and 2022, Sunday marked the first victory for the Racers on the first day of the new year since 1988.