Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic beyond 100 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&