MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women picked up a 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, marking their first conference win in their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference.
No surprise as Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points. Hannah McKay added 17 points of her own.
The Racers led all but 37 seconds of Friday's contest with its largest lead of the night coming late in the third quarter at 18 points.
Next up for Murray State, a home conference matchup against Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.