Murray State ran by Cumberland 109-77 Tuesday night at the CFSB Center. It was the season-opener for the Racers.
KJ Williams hit his first seven shots of the game and finished with a career high on 32 points on a night when he was 12-of-13 from the field including 5-of-6 from the 3-point line. The Racer big man hit 3-of-4 from the free throw line, grabbed five rebounds and only made one turnover in 22:35 of playing time. Williams bested his former career game of 28 points last February at SIUE.
The rest of the scoring from MSU included 21 points from Tevin Brown on 4-of-8 from the 3-point line, and 12 points from Justice Hill as he also had a game-high eight assists.
The Racers return to action Saturday when they host Bellarmine.