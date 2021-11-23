Murray State routs Long Beach State

NAPLES, Fla. — KJ Williams had 29 points as Murray State easily beat Long Beach State 80-43 on Tuesday.
Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Tevin Brown had 16 points for Murray State (4-1).
A night after their worst three-point shooting night in nine seasons, the Racers bounced back by making 12-of-26 triples against Long Beach State.
Joel Murray had 14 points for the Beach (1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.
The Racers will play James Madison in the fifth-place game of the Naples Invitational Wednesday afternoon at 1:30pm CST.