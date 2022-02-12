MOREHEAD, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team had little trouble with Morehead State Saturday, as the Racers picked up a 72-58 win at Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
Murray State doubled up the Eagles in the first quarter and led 20-10 at the end of the period. In the second, MSU was nearly flawless and scored 25 points, while limiting Morehead State to just eight to essentially put the game out of reach at halftime.
Murray State finished the game by shooting a blistering 52.8-percent from the field, making 28 of 53 field goal attempts. The Racers also crashed the boards in the game and dominated the Eagles on the glass, pulling down 44 rebounds compared to just 26 by Morehead State.
Eleven different Racers scored for Murray State on Saturday with Katelyn Young and Alexis Burpo leading the way with 19 points and seven rebounds each. Hannah McKay also had seven rebounds in the game, while Charlee Settle and Cayson Conner had five each.
The Racers will have one less day to rest this week, as they host Austin Peay for a special Wednesday edition of Murray State women's basketball at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
|With the Racers and the Govs being two of the four teams currently logjammed at the top of the OVC standings, Wednesday's Popeyes Battle of Border will carry even more importance than usual as it will have major postseason implications.