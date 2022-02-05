MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers took care of business on Saturday night, running their current winning streak to 12-straight games with a 79-59 win over SIU Edwardsville.
Unlike their first meeting back in January, the Racers held a 20-point halftime lead and never let up improving to 22-2 (12-0).
Tevin Brown and Justice Hill led the Racers with 18 points each. Hill scoring the first nine points of the second half, finishing with 7 total assists to just one turnover.
KJ Williams added another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Murray State will next travel to Tennessee State on Thursday night for their second meeting this season with the Tigers.