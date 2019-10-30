Murray State's men's and women's basketball teams will play their exhibition games next Monday. They'll also do it on a new court.
Murray State's Athletics Department had a new floor installed at the CFSB Center for the first time since 2010. The arena also got new baskets, the same kind that are used in the NCAA Tournament. This is all part of Athletic Director Kevin Saal's plan to upgrade the facilities on campus.
"The old floor was starting to show some age," Murray State Assistant AD for Facilities Brock Rydecki said. "There were some hardware issues that we were having. We really just needed to upgrade to some newer technology and a new floor. This is about a $150,000 project all-in."
Pieces of the old floor will be auctioned off in the near future to support Murray State's student-athletes and other facility upgrades.