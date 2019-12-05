As we enter the month of December, Murray State's Matt McMahon is still trying to get his offense tuned up and running better than it is right now.
There have been flashes of brilliance this year, especially in those first 30 minutes against Tennessee. We have also seen the Racers' offense not only bog down, but bog down for long stretches of time. Murray State scored just 17 points in the second half against Drake, and just 22 in the first half Tuesday at Missouri State.
The Racers are absolutely capable of more, and today McMahon explained what the common thread has been when it comes to his team's struggles on offense.
"I think just consistency," McMahon said. "You don't go on the road and score 44 points in the first half at Tennessee where they have the nation's longest home winning streak if you're not capable of scoring. You don't score 47 on the road at Missouri State, a very good defensive team, if you're not capable of scoring. It's consistency. If you look, we have too many empty possessions. Whether it's unforced turnovers, which we have way too many on the season, or not getting as good a shot as we'd like to get. Those are the two more specific areas offensively where we have to show a lot of improvement."
Murray State will return to the court Saturday night when they host Middle Tennessee State.