Murray State has plenty of new faces on this year's team, but you could argue none of those new guys had the impact in Monday's exhibition game that freshman big man Demond Robinson did.
The 6-foot-8 freshman from Montgomery, Alabama only played 13 minutes against Martin Methodist, but Robinson scored 16 points (on 7-of-9 shooting), grabbed five rebounds, and had a pair of blocks.
Robinson is yet to play his first official college game, but listening to Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, he's giddy about the potential of his freshman big man.
"Demond is going to be a really good player," McMahon said. "6-foot-8, 245 pounds. He's really improved his body. He's lost a lot of weight since he got here this summer. His body fat is way down. He's got a 7-foot-5 1/2 wing-span. I think you saw his ability to finish plays around the basket, to impact shots around the goal with his length. I'm really excited about his long term future, but also the short-term and his ability to impact our team."
Robinson and the Racers will host Southern Saturday night at the CFSB Center.