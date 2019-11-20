Murray State was able to overcome a slow start to the first and second halves Tuesday night against Southern Illinois to eventually pull away and beat SIU 79-66. Five Racers scored in double-figures, including senior forward Anthony Smith.
Smith had a bit of a statistical anomaly in the game as he scored 14 points on just three field goal attempts. Smith was 3-for-3 from the field, but made all eight of his free throws. As he has done for his entire time at Murray State, Smith does all the proverbial "little things" to get the Racers over the top. Tuesday night's performance was not lost on his head coach.
"You know what you're going to get," McMahon said about his fifth-year senior. "He plays extremely hard. He's all about the team. He's all about finding a way to impact winning. I'd have to look at the numbers, but I think he's averaging about seven or eight free throw attempts per game this year, just from relentless effort, and playing extremely hard."
Next up for the Racers is a trip to Estero, Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase. They'll play three games in three days starting with Monday's matchup with La Salle.