PADUCAH, KY -- Nearly every college basketball team in the country goes through rough patches over the course of a thirty game or so season.
It's only a matter of how each team figures out how to get past those patches. After three straight losses by 24 or more points, the Murray State Racers are one of those teams trying to figure out how to fix their issues.
"It has just been a week and a half," said Murray State head coach Steve Prohm. "We were a game out of first just two weeks ago. We beat Belmont here, we beat Indiana State here, Missouri State here in a two week stretch. Now this two-week stretch has been bad, and that can happen in this league, it's just we haven't competed when we have gotten down."
Many fans have asked if it is time to shake up who plays, much like the Murray State women's basketball team has had to do, which worked. Kentucky has also done that to mixed results.
With four games left in the regular season, the Racers have time to make those changes if coach Prohm wants to make them. However, he is keeping everything on the table, but isn't hitting the panic button just yet.
"We will see how it develops," Prohm said. "If there is an opportunity to get them in there, maybe. We have done some good things, obviously this last week has exposed everything, so everybody is just putting and onus on these last couple of games."
Murray State is on the road Wednesday night to face Illinois State.