PADUCAH, KY -- Monday's practice was the 10th of 30 practices that will be held this preseason for the Murray State Racers, and by all accounts the level of competition at those practices couldn't be any higher.
The Racers are trying to figure out which of their 14 players, 12 of them brand new to the program, will earn playing time this season.
Junior DJ Burns, who is the lone returning scholarship player from last season, has made it his job to help guide his teammates through that process.
"That is one thing, is that we have always been real with each other from the very jump," said Burns. "We all know that we come into a situation where there is a lot of playing time, a lot of expectations, a lot of things that come with this whole thing at Murray State. With that, what I stress to the guys is trust in coach. Trust in the process. for me coming from the situation I was in last year, I was in a situation where I came here not knowing if I was going to play, start, or where I was going to fit. The advice that I can give to these guys is just trust it."