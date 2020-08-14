PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State and Southeast Missouri football teams lose their final scheduled non-conference games on Friday night just hours after the Ohio Valley Conference announced that all fall sports would be postponed.
With the decision coming from the OVC earlier in the day, teams from the conference had the option to play up to four non-conference games if they decide to do so.
Murray State was left with a schedule non-conference game at Georgia State on September 3rd. However, Georgia State released through social media that their game with the Racers would not be played.
For a link to GSU's release, click here.
Murray State was set to be paid $350,000 for this years trip to Atlanta to play GSU.
When reached for comment, Murray State said that any decision on future sporting events would be released in the near future.
Southeast Missouri was left with just one non-conference game after the postponement of the OVC regular season. The Redhawks were set to play Southern Illinois on September 19th.
SIU released a short statement on Friday night saying that they had been contacted by SEMO saying that game would not be played this season.
The Salukis will no longer be seeking fall football games according to Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan.