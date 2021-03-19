Dennis Jackson is an institution at Murray State.
He was the first African-American student-athlete at the school back in the early 1960s, where he was both a football and track & field standout.
Murray State will honor Jackson this weekend when the Racer football hosts Tennessee State. The school will officially dedicate the "Dennis Jackson Racer Room" inside Stewart Stadium in a special ceremony at 12:30pm Sunday.
Along with his outstanding athletic career, Jackson earned a pair of degrees from Murray State, before spending more than 40 years as a teacher, coachm and administrator before he retired from Paducah Public Schools in 2008.
Kevin Saal, Murray State's Director of Athletics, says this weekend's ceremony is big for only the athletic department, but the university as a whole.
"From day one, we've talked about my vision for athletics is obviously to develop young people as students, persons, and players," Saal said. "As a part of that development, I think it's important to educate our student-athletes on those key prominent figures that have come before them that allow them to do the things they are doing now. His impact on our athletics department, you can't overstate that. It's just a great opportunity for us to spend some time doing that, to dedicate a football game to that."
Murray State's game with Tennessee State will be at 2:00pm on Sunday at Stewart Stadium.