MURRAY, Ky. - One of the more anticipated seasons in recent memory for Murray State women's basketball officially tipped off on Thursday.
The Racers ran away with a 97-54 win over Christian Brothers to start their season 1-0. Murray State rallied from a slow start in which it trailed 20-19 after the first quarter to ultimately pull away in the second half.
Head coach Rechelle Turner has called this year's team the deepest she's had in her time at Murray State, and it was on full display Thursday afternoon.
Katelyn Young led all scorers with 23 points, but 12 Racers scored in the dominant win. Macey Turley followed with 14 points, while Alexis Burpo and Fruzsina Horvath each scored 10.