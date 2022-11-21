PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State's men's basketball team has a lot to be proud of after their last week in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
The Racers took home third place, and went 2-1, against some of the top mid-major and high-major programs in the country.
The program took down No. 24 Texas A&M, lost to UMass on a buzzer-beater, and then took down Tulsa yesterday to finish off the tournament.
That's a showing that new head coach Steve Prohm said he was very proud of.
More importantly, though, for a very young and inexperienced team, it was a great chance to come together and build more chemistry.
JaCobi Wood led Murray State on the week, scoring over 19 points per game.
Overall, though, Prohm said this week showed him his team is starting to form an identity.
We had some really good performances, and I think we're really starting to scratch the surface of who we are and what we can be at the end of the day," Prohm said. "I think there's a lot of positive things we saw, and there's still a lot we know we have to grow and build on. We've got to understand humility. It works both ways. You've got to learn from failure and success."
Murray State will hit the road against Chattanooga on Saturday, Nov. 26.