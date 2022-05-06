MURRAY, Ky. - In 13 seasons as a program, Murray State's softball team has never won an OVC Championship.
That could all change this weekend, however, with the Racers within one game of first place heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Murray State currently trails Belmont in the OVC standings by just one game. The Bruins will face Southeast Missouri this weekend in hopes of clinching that regular season title for themselves.
At 35-14-1 this year, the Racers have ripped through the OVC. Murray State has a weekend series against Morehead State, and if they handle their business and get some favorable results from Belmont, they could make some history.
"We've tried really hard throughout this week just to say, 'Hey, we got here by being consistent,'" said head coach Kara Amundson. "We didn't get here by anything spectacular and crazy happening. We got here by putting the work in, being consistent across the board, relying on everybody on our team. We've had a ton of people come off the bench and make huge moments for us throughout the year."
The Racers can potentially finish with their first regular season title and best conference record in school history. Before this season, the Racers have never finished higher than third in the league.
The stakes are obviously high for Amundson and the Racers, but she said her team has to treat this weekend like any other - even if it isn't.
"This weekend is no different; if we make it different, that's when we get in trouble," Amundson said. "If we keep it the same, we're putting ourselves in a good spot to have an opportunity."
First pitch against Morehead State is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Racer Field.