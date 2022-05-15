MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's first NCAA Regional in school history will take it to Tuscaloosa on Friday to face Stanford.
The Racers earned the No. 3 seed in the Tournament, and will join Alabama, Stanford and Chattanooga in the Tuscaloosa regional.
"What a cool moment," said head coach Kara Amundson. "This is what they work for since August when they get here. For some of them, it’s been a five year road. I think it was a surprise either way, because you hear, ‘Maybe here, maybe here.’ Getting the three seed, I think, was a huge deal just seeing the excitement on their face."
Murray State, which won its first OVC Championship on Saturday in a 5-2 win over Belmont, has had arguably its best season in school history. Still, the Racers said hearing their name during Sunday's NCAA Selection Show was one of the best moments yet.
"It means so much more when we’ve experienced those tough seasons where you just can’t find a way to do it," said senior Sierra Gilmore. "But it all came together this year, and to be able to walk out of our careers with two championships, broken records and absolutely making history here is, like, you couldn’t have written the end any better."
The Racers will face the Cardinal at 5:30 p.m. in the double-elimination regional that runs through Sunday.