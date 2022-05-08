MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State softball won its first OVC regular season championship in program history on Sunday.
The Racers defeated Morehead State 5-2 in the second game of their doubleheader to clinch the title outright. The program capped off its best conference record in its history with a 21-7 mark.
Murray State came into the weekend trailing Belmont in the conference standings by one game. They took care of Morehead State 2-1 in the series, while Belmont was swept by Southeast Missouri.
The Racers earned the double bye in the OVC Championship this week. The tournament, which begins on Wednesday will feature Southeast Missouri playing the winner of Austin Peay and SIUE. Murray State will play the winner of that game at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.