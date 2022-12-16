In A Nutshell
The Murray State women's basketball team picked up its signature win of the Rechelle Turner era as the Racers went on the road to beat Kentucky, 51-44, Friday night at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.
Fast Facts
- The win gave Murray State its first win over the Wildcats since 1973, putting a stop to a 16-game skid against Kentucky in the process. The win is also the first for the Racers over a current "Power 5" team since beating TCU in 1988.
- Bria Sanders-Woods drove the lane for a fast break layup with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter Friday to give Murray State a 4-2 lead. It was a lead the Racers would never relinquish, as they went on to lead the contest for over 37 minutes.
- The Racers never led by more than nine points in the game, but also never led by less than five after the 1:28 mark of the second quarter.
- Murray State crashed the boards Friday night, out-rebounding a much taller Kentucky team, 42-35. The Racers got production on the glass up and down the lineup in the game, as all nine players who entered the contest pulled down at least one rebound. Macey Turley led the rebounding efforts with eight, while Katelyn Young and Jaidah Black added seven each.
- Jordyn Hughes went 6-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lead Murray State with a season-high 15 points. Meanwhile, Young followed with 14, while Hannah McKay and Sanders-Woods added eight and seven, respectively.
- The Racers went 10-for-16 from the free throw line Friday, but more importantly were 6-for-8 in the final minute of the game to stave off any rally attempt by the Wildcats.
- Murray State finished the game shooting 32.7-percent from the floor and 50.0-percent from 3-point range, while Kentucky was 33.3 percent from the field and a paltry 2-for-17 from beyond the arc, for just 11.8-percent.