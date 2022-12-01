The Murray State Racers came away with a 70-67 overtime victory against the Illinois State Redbirds in their historic first game as members of the Missouri Valley Conference. The win for the Racers (4-3) came on their home court at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers’ second Valley game is on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons in a Sunday 1 p.m. Central Time tip in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Rob Perry led the Racers with 20 points, including the big basket, a 3-pointer with 1:25 left in overtime. Jamari Smith added 16 points and JaCobi Wood scored 12 points, as Kenny White, Jr.’s 11 points gave MSU four players in double-figures.
Battling a scoring drought that began with the Racers in the lead 57-52 with 5:08 left in regulation time, ISU (2-6) tied the game with 11.9 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Malachi Pointdexter. The Redbirds 10-5 run in the final minutes sent the Racers into their first overtime home game since 2015. ISU took a one-point lead, but White’s rebound and score with 3:02 left gave the Racers the lead for good.