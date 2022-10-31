MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State basketball is just one week away from its season opener against Saint Louis.
But before the season gets underway, we'll get a first look at the new-look Racers on Wednesday with their first exhibition gets Brescia.
It'll be the first chance for Racer fans to see Murray State's new roster in a live game.
However, the team did get their first taste of live action over the weekend.
The team got the chance to see where they stood by playing in a private scrimmage game against Akron over the weekend.
The Zips were an NCAA Tournament team last year, and the Racers said they played competitively. Head coach Steve Prohm said he learned a lot about his team this weekend.
But the biggest takeaway was the grit they showed in the face of adversity.
"It was a great opportunity for us, just getting to go on the road and really start the building process with our team," Prohm said. "Just understanding how a road trip works for our team, how we carry ourselves on the road, how we carry ourselves during a game. We found out a lot about our team. It was a great time, and now we're about to watch the tape and learn and build from it. We want to be a tough team; we want to be defensive-minded. We showed a little bit of grit, and that was the biggest takeaway from it."
Junior guard Rob Perry said the opening scrimmage showed the team that they still have a ways to go when it comes to closing out games.
"I think the biggest thing with 13 new guys is handling winning, and learning how to do all the right things down the stretch," Perry said. "We're not going to be perfect, but I think those are the biggest things for us as we're coming into this season."
The Racers will host Brescia in their exhibition game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center.