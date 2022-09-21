ST LOUIS, MO -- It’s safe to say not many college programs have endured the amount of change Murray State basketball has endured this off-season.
A new coach, a virtually brand new roster, and to top it all off, a brand new conference.
Murray State made its official introduction to the Missouri Valley today at the league’s media day - marking a new chapter after 74 years in the Ohio Valley conference.
Naturally, there’s a lot of questions with this Murray State team.
Twelve of 14 players on this roster are newcomers.
Obviously with that kind of turnover, the preseason is critical.
Head coach Steve Prohm said this group has done a lot of growing over the summer, and he’s excited to see the finished product.
“I think our biggest thing knowing we had to sign 12 guys was to get the right people into our program," Prohm said. "The foundation at Murray State has been really good for a long, long time. But anytime you lose 12 of 14 guys, you’ve got to make sure your foundation is intact. So, we’ve got great kids that have done a really good job on and off the floor, working extremely hard in the classroom and on the court, so I think we’re in a good place there.”
“It has been challenging because different people come from different places," Perry said. "Some people come from places where they’re the guy, the man. So, learning how to put that ego aside, like, I’m with people who’ve been doing this for years and some experienced guys. Everybody’s willing to commit to what we’re looking forward to, and I think it’ll be great."
There’s still a lot of questions yet to be answered. We’ll start to get some of those answers when the Racers officially tip-off the season in Saint Louis against the Billikens on November 7th.