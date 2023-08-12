MURRAY, Ky. -- With just three weeks until Murray State's football season, offseason preparation is as important as ever.
The Racers are set to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference this fall, and according to coach Dean Hood, it's coming at the right time.
Hood, who is entering his fourth season at Murray State said the last three off-seasons have been a major challenge for his team.
He said the Racers haven't had a normal offseason since he took over in 2020.
His first two seasons were right in the middle of the pandemic. And last season, Hood said his team was without their strength and conditioning coach.
"This is our first January that our guys came in and we got all that lifting and running in before spring ball, and then all together here in June and July, and starting August camp," Hood said.
The Racers' head coach said his team has finally had a consistent offseason, and believes we'll see the impact on the field this season.
"That's the first thing you'll see, is we are a much better conditioned team," Hood said. "We're a much better team as far as the fundamentals, the important things they need to have before you get out there and playing football."
The Racers open up their season on Sept. 2 against Presbyterian.