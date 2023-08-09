PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers are set to face Appalachian State in one of their games in this years Ft. Myers Tip-off according to the schedule released by the Mountaineers.
That game will take place on November 22nd in Fort Myers, Florida. The Racers are also reported to face UNC Wilmington in that event as well.
This comes one day after it was reported that Murray State will host Western Kentucky on November 14th at the CFSB Center. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2014, and is the first of a four game series that was set back in 2021.
Murray State also has a non-conference game against Austin Peay that will take place in Clarksville, TN on December 9th.
They will kick off their season with an exhibition game on November 1st at Racer Arena against an opponent yet to be named.