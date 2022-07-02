MURRAY, Ky. - After almost 75 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Friday signaled a new chapter for Murray State athletics.
The school officially joined the Missouri Valley Conference, joining one of the most competitive mid-major conferences in the country. The Missouri Valley now consists of 12 member schools that will begin competition this fall.
The transition to the MVC marks a significant shift in Murray State's conference footprint. That change in geography will be a unique new challenge for the Racers.
Murray state women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner said the move to the Missouri Valley will impact everything from the caliber of competition to elements of recruiting.
"Everything's going to change," she said. "The style we play, the teams we play; all that is going to change. They're bigger, faster and stronger in that league. We've spent the last five years recruiting to win an OVC Championship, so we're anxious to get into the league to see what we have, to see where we stand and to understand what we have to go out and get. Our recruiting will possibly have to change at that point."
Despite this uncharted territory, Murray State's administration is undaunted. Board of Regents Chairman Eric Crigler acknowledged that the caliber of competition will improve, but its a challenge the school is embracing.
"If you're a competitor, you want to compete at the highest level you can, so our coaches are excited," Crigler said. "This move opens up a whole new window of recruits that we can successfully go after. So, I think our coaches are excited about the challenge of competing at a higher level."
Murray State joins Belmont and Illinois-Chicago as new member schools for the 2022 season.