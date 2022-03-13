PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers will face the San Francisco Dons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as announced on Sunday afternoon.
The Racers, who earned the 7th seed in the East Region, and the Dons, the 10th seed, will meet in Indianapolis on Thursday at a time yet to be announced.
This is the second highest seed ever for a team from the Ohio Valley Conference. Only Murray State in 2011-12 received a higher seed as they were a 6.
Murray State and San Francisco have meet just one time before coming back in 2011 during the Great Alaska Shootout. The Racers won that game 70-67 before going on to win that tournament.
Many fans will look ahead to a potential showdown with 2nd seeded Kentucky in the 2nd Round on Saturday. If that happens, it will be the first meeting ever between the two schools.