PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time since 2009, the Murray State women's basketball program will be playing in the postseason as they will face Vanderbilt in the first round of the Women's NIT.
That game will take place on March 17th at 7:00pm at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN.
Murray State finished the season with a 22-9 record and made it to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals before falling to Tennessee Tech. Their 21 regular season wins tied a program record.
Vanderbilt comes in 14-18 overall after finishing tied for 12th in the SEC.
Overall, it will be the 4th appearance in the WNIT for the Racer women, with the last trip coming in 2009. The Racers also played in the WNIT in 2007 as well as the NWIT back in 1989.
This will be the 9th meeting between the Racers and Vanderbilt with the last coming back in 2000. The series is tied 4-4 between the two.