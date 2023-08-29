PADUCAH, KY -- The full non-conference schedule for the Murray State Racers has yet to be released, but as the season draws nearer, more and more games are starting to be revealed.
On Tuesday morning, SMU announced their 2023-24 non-conference schedule which includes a trip to the CFSB Center to face the Racers on December 22nd.
It will be the first meeting ever between the two programs and mark the third straight season that Murray State has faced a team from the American Athletic Conference.
Currently, seven Racer non-conference games have been released through opponents schedules. Here is what we know so far:
November 1st vs. TBA (at Racer Arena)
November 6th vs. Midway
November 14th vs. Western Kentucky
November 20th vs. UNC Wilmington (Fort Myers)
November 22nd vs. Appalachian State (Fort Myers)
December 9th at Austin Peay
- December 22nd vs. SMU
December 30th vs. Middle Tennessee State