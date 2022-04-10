Earlier this week, Murray State football officially announced its addition to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Racers will officially join the league in 2023. But before any of that happens, there's a lot of work to be done.
Much of that work will come in investing more money into the program to keep up with other schools in the MVFC.
Murray State's football budget currently sits at over 1.7 million.
By comparison, Missouri Valley football powerhouse North Dakota State has a budget size of more than six million.
Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal said the school will use its final year in the OVC to invest more resources into football.
On Friday, head coach Dean Hood outlined what areas need to be improved in order for Murray State to be competitive in their new conference.
"The first is paying officials, your travel; those things have to be attacked first," Hood said. "Then it becomes huge. You’re talking about coaches salaries, you’re talking about a number of coaches, you’re talking about your recruiting budget, your equipment budget; it just becomes large. It’s an arms race. You’ve got to keep up with the facilities. We’ve got to make some improvements on the facilities side."
Hood said the football team will add two positions to their ranks July 1, including an assistant coach and an administrative position.