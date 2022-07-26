One of the big parts of the Murray State Men's Basketball 2022-23 schedule is their appearance at the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational at the at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
The Racers have been paired with the Texas A&M Aggies in game one. Tip time is set for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Nov. 17. Murray State's second game (Nov. 18) is against either Colorado or UMass at noon ET or 2 p.m. ET.
The second part of the Myrtle Beach bracket has Boise State vs Charlotte and Loyola vs Tulsa (Nov. 17). After an off day, the tournament concludes with four games on Sunday (Nov. 20).
New Murray State head coach Steve Prohm is in his second era with the Racers and guiding them to the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is offering a pre-tournament discount of $25 discount for fans that sign up online. Fans that sign up early receive first access to purchase tickets at a discount later in the summer before they go on sale to the general public.
All games of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational will be aired live on ESPN's platform of channels.
Myrtle Beach Invitational Notes
- Murray State Coach Steve Prohm won a tournament title once before at HTC Center when he coached Iowa State to the 2017 Puerto Rico Tipoff crown. The event was moved to the Coastal Carolina campus due to Hurricane Maria.
- The last time the Racers won an in-season tournament was in Prohm's first season as MSU coach in 2011 at the Great Alaska Shootout. The Racers defeated Southern Miss. In double overtime in the championship game.
- In Myrtle Beach, the Racers could meet Colorado and if they do, it will get Coach Prohm and Buffs Coach Tad Boyle together again. The two coached against each other in the title game of the Charleston Classic in 2012, won by Colorado 81-74.
- The first three champions of the Myrtle Beach event include Central Florida (2018), Baylor (2019) and Utah State (2021).
Myrtle Beach Field
- Boise State Broncos (Mountain West) - Coach Leon Rice – 2021-22 Record: 27-8
- Charlotte 49ers (Conference USA) – Coach Ron Sanchez– 2021-22 Record: 17-14
- Colorado Buffaloes (Pac-12) – Coach Tad Boyle– 2021-22 Record: 21-12
- Loyola Chicago Ramblers (Atlantic-10) – Coach Drew Valentine– 2021-22 Record: 25-8
- Murray State Racers (Missouri Valley) – Coach Steve Prohm– 2021-22 Record: 31-3
- Texas A&M Aggies (Southeastern) – Coach Buzz Williams– 2021-22 Record: 27-13
- Tulsa Golden Hurricane (American Athletic) – Coach Eric Konkol– 2021-22 Record: 11-20
- UMass Minutemen (Atlantic-10) – Coach Frank Martin– 2021-22 Record: 15-17
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is operated by ESPN Events
2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational
|Thu, Nov. 17
|1:30 p.m.
|Colorado vs. UMass
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Murray State vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Boise State vs. Charlotte
|ESPNEWS
|9:30 p.m.
|Loyola vs. Tulsa
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov. 18
|12 p.m.
|Consolation Game #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Consolation Game #2
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov. 20
|10:30 a.m.
|Third Place Game
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN or ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|Seventh Place Game
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Fifth Place Game
|ESPNEWS