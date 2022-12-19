PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State announced on Monday afternoon that former Racer men's basketball player Cameron Payne would have his jersey retired on January 14th.
Payne's #1 jersey will be the 12th jersey to be retired by the program and will hang in the rafters of the CFSB Center.
"Some things are just good with time and this one was good with time," Payne said after being told the news. "I feel like it happened at the right time as well. I wasn't playing a certain amount of time and everything just started to hit on the nail and I have got to be living right. I must be doing something right for things to be lining up the way they are."
Payne was Murray State's first every lottery pick, being drafted 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 following his sophomore season.
During his two seasons in Murray, Payne was the second fastest player to reach 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,279 points, and 394 assists. He was named the 2015 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and was an AP All-American.
The ceremony will take place during halftime of Murray State's game against Chicago-Illinois on January 14th with Payne in attendance.