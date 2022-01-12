PADUCAH, Ky. - Two of the best scoring teams in the OVC will be pitted against each other when Murray State hosts Tennessee State.
Murray State boasts the top scoring offense in the conference, averaging 84.6 points per game, but the Tigers aren't far behind. They're averaging 78.6 PPG, good for third-best in the OVC.
Much of that success comes from beyond the arc. Tennessee State is shooting 38.35 percent from three, which ranks 24th nationally. Coincidentally, the Racers are shooting 38.36 percent, which ranks 23rd nationally.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said that perimeter threat, coupled with Tennessee State's veteran leadership, should pose a difficult challenge Thursday night.
"Tennessee State is one of the most talented teams in our league," McMahon said. "They're older, they're experienced, multiple fifth and sixth year guys who've played at high levels. They have four guys averaging double figures, three guards in double figures. So, they can really score the basketball."
The game will mark the first of a loaded stretch for the Racers in which they will play eight games over the next 16 days.
Murray State will tip-off against Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.