CONWAY, S.C. - Murray State pulled off an upset 10 years in the making in the opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
The Racers defeated No. 24 Texas A&M 88-79, which marked the program's first win over an AP Top-25 opponent since they beat Saint Mary's in 2012.
"We're trying to build some resiliency and toughness," said head coach Steve Prohm. "It was good to see these guys rewarded. They had put themselves in a position to win the game, and down the stretch I just wanted them to hang on and finish. They were able to do that, and we get a Top 25 win. It was fun in the locker room, enjoyed that, and now we've got to get ready for UMass, who played really well today."
Murray State never trailed in Thursday's win, and were paced by a great effort from JaCobi Wood, who scored 23 points on 4-for-8 three-point shooting. Kenny White Jr. added 18 points, while Jamari Smith added 17 points and Rob Perry scored 12.
The Racers will now turn their focus to the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational against UMass. That game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m.