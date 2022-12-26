MURRAY, Ky. - Through the first 12 games of Murray State's schedule, the Racers have made one thing clear: you never know what team you're going to get on any given night.
Head coach Steve Prohm has said this team is still trying to discover its identity. However, with non-conference in the books, finding that identity is as important as ever.
The Racers will officially begin league play this week, beginning with a game against rival Southern Illinois on Thursday.
Murray State played two league games at the beginning of the month, going 2-0 in that stretch.
But now they'll have 18-straight Missouri Valley games. The Racers are somewhat limping into conference play after splitting their final four games -- including a blowout loss to Middle Tennessee State last week.
"We're definitely ahead of what we thought we'd be," said sophomore guard JaCobi Wood. "Fourteen new guys here, starting on a whole new team and new conference. So, we're happy to be where we're at, but we still know we can be better, for sure."
Despite some ups and downs, Prohm said his team is in a great place as they shift their focus to Missouri Valley play.
"Everybody's looking at the record, but I've had a lot of people say, 'Hey man, you guys are doing a great job' and encouraged. I'm encouraged," Prohm said. "We're 2-0 in the league, and if you told me we'd be sitting at 2-0 today, I'd be really pleased. Obviously, is there a game or two you wish you could have back? Yeah, there always is. But you are what you are, and right now we're 7-5 and 2-0 in the league, and that's our biggest focus."
Murray State will tip-off against SIU at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.